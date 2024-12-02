Samsung Pay now compatible with PCS Mastercard from PFS in France

From today, the users of PCS cards in France and holders of Samsung smartphones will be able to use Samsung Pay to pay for their purchases in store with their smartphone. The payment solution is available and reloadable online at 32,000 stores across France.

With Samsung Pay, PCS cardholders will now be able to make payments without having to take out their card and receive notifications of their purchases immediately. The service is also secure thanks to biometric identification (or PIN code) and data encryption by Samsung Knox.

PFS is an e-money issuer that provides payment technology solutions, including e-wallets, physical and virtual prepaid cards and IBAN accounts in the UK and Eurozone. Prepaid Financial Services, trading as PFS, is Authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom.