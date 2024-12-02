Samsung Pay now available for Ajman Bank cardholders

Under the agreement, partners of Dubai Tourism including hotels, event organisers, tour operators and tourism companies will be able to make payments for services through 183 branches of Al Ansari Exchange across the UAE.

In addition, Dubai Tourism partners can pay for services through a dedicated payment gateway and a payment centre that can be accessed via the Dubai Tourism portal, as well as directly through bank deposits.

Following the agreement, Dubai Tourism has closed its own payment collection counters allowing partners to make payments in cash or by cheque at any Al Ansari Exchange branch for a nominal fee.