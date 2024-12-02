Samsung Pay now available at the NYC mass transit system

According to SamMobile, Samsung confirmed that the mobile payment system supports the New York MTA’s new OMNY (One Metro New York) contactless fare payment system. Currently, OMNY is available on select routes and stations, with plans for expansion.

New Yorkers will not need to carry around a MetroCard or wait in line to buy a new card. They can use Samsung Pay at the turnstile or the bus terminal to pay. The service will work on all Samsung Pay enabled phones (Galaxy S6 and up) as well as wearable devices like the Gear S2, Gear S3, Gear Fit 2, Gear Sport, Galaxy Watch, and the Galaxy Watch Active.

OMNY payment system is also extended to services like Google Pay, Apple Pay, and Fitbit Pay.