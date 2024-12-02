Samsung Pay Mini to come to iOS & targets online payments exclusively

Samsung Pay Mini app is expected to focus exclusively on online payments, and has the Magnetic Secure Transmission (MST) standard removed to offer a dedicated solution for online purchases. The app will reportedly feature a solution to store credit and debit card information on the device, enabling users to pay for their purchases over the Web. The app stores the receipts as well. Regarding security, it involves a six-character passcode and/or fingerprint authentication.

According to techtimes.com, Samsung will launch this app in June 2016, making it compatible with Android devices running Marshmallow and iOS devices running iOS 8 or newer. A desktop version of Samsung Pay Mini could be launched as well later in 2016, if the mobile app for Android and iOS proves to be successful, adds the same source.

However, Samsung has yet to make an official announcement.