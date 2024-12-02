Samsung Pay might roll out on non-Samsung devices

According to the source, the information was implied by the VP of Samsungs mobile division, Injong Rhee, who even though claimed that they currently focus on deploying Samsung Pay service, he revealed that the whole idea behind Samsung Pay was not to replace your wallet, but co-exist alongside it. This could mean that in the future, Samsung will eventually open it up to non-Samsung device owners.

Samsung pay was officially launched in the US in late September 2014 and has since allowed the users of compatible Samsung devices to easily make mobile payment with their devices. The mobile system makes use of both NFC (near-field communication) and MST (magnetic secure transaction).