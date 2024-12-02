Samsung Pay may launch in India in 2017

The South Korean conglomerate has begun testing the mobile payment service in the Indian market, according to the report. Depending on how the testing goes, there could be a delay in the launch of Samsung Pay in India.

Samsung Pay requires NFC-equipped point-of-sale terminals. Its a hard sell as it would require Samsung to convince merchants across the country to upgrade their existing point-of-sale machines. Most of the point-of-sale devices in India dont support NFC.

These requirements could have been some of the reasons that have prevented Apple and Google to bring their own payment solutions to India.

Samsung Pay is currently available in Australia, Brazil, Canada (currently limited to CIBC customers), China, Russia, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, and the US.