Samsung Pay launches in Puerto Rico

Samsung Pay will support eligible credit cards from Banco Popular, Puerto Rico’s largest bank, and will be available on AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint and Claro networks in Puerto Rico.

The announcement follows Samsung Pay’s recent launch in three new countries across three continents. In June, Samsung Pay began operations in Spain, its first market in Europe; Singapore, its first within the South East Asian region; and Australia, its first market within the Oceania region.

Currently, Samsung Pay has partnered with major payment networks such as MasterCard and Visa, and Puerto Rico’s leading financial institution, Banco Popular.