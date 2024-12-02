Samsung Pay launches in Malaysia

Samsung Pay allows users to pay with their compatible Samsung smartphones at selected terminals that accept either NFC or MST payments.

Compatible with Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 edge, S6 edge+, Note5, Galaxy A5 (2017 and 2016) and A7 (2017 and 2016), Samsung Pay can currently be accessed by Maybank Visa cardholders as part of an exclusive early access programme until February 11, 2017.