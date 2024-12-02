Samsung Pay incorporates Mobeam barcode beaming technology

Mobeam technology has been used in Samsung Pay for a number of months for the redemption of gift cards that are barcode based. With the latest Samsung Pay update, Mobeam’s beaming technology has been further implemented within Samsung Pay to power the transmission of any barcoded loyalty or membership card at retail POS laser scanners.

Within the Samsung Pay mobile wallet, Mobeam technology enables barcoded gift cards, loyalty cards, and membership cards to be redeemed digitally using Mobeam, which emulates the reading of a barcode by beaming an invisible light into the POS scanner which is read by the scanner as a reflection of the barcode.

Mobeam technology can be used for virtually all forms of barcoded payment, such as e-gift cards, manufacturer coupons, and retailer offers and loyalty programs.