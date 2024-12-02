Samsung Pay goes online in the UAE

The UAE is the first country in the Middle East where the feature of the mobile payments service is enabled, following the launches in the US, Russia and Singapore.

The service is compatible with all major operating systems and browsers (both desktop and mobile), as well as through mobile apps, making it easy to use Samsung Pay from any desktop, tablet, or mobile browser. The service can be used to pay for a larger variety of goods and services, with previous benefits applicable for online shopping as well.

Initially, the new service will be facilitated in the UAE through Samsung’s regional payment gateway partners like CCAvenue. Users who have eligible devices would have to install or upgrade their existing Samsung Pay app to get the feature. In addition, users are required to add a bank card from supported banks.