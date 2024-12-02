Samsung Pay goes live in India

Users who signed up for the early access program, should now be able to set up their Samsung Pay account and start using it for payments.

The company has collaborated with Axis, HDFC, ICICI, SBI, and Standard Chartered banks (MasterCard and VISA debit and credit cards) for the service. Users can also add their Paytm wallet accounts in the Samsung Pay app. Samsung will soon start supporting cards from Citibank as well. More than that, there were rumors that Samsung would collaborate with American Express in the future.

Samsung Pay works with the Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 edge, Galaxy Note 5, Galaxy S6 edge+, Galaxy A5 (2016), and the Galaxy A7 (2016) in India.