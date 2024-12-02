Samsung Pay gets updated with new features

One that was recently announced is Deals, an in-app solution that tells users what nearby stores are offering special promotions. Another development is Samsung’s announcement that its Gear S3 smartwatch features full Samsung Pay functionality, letting users enjoy the app through their wristbands.

Samsung says that users will soon be able to make purchases through other companies’ apps using Samsung Pay, and in 2017 it will be listed as a payment option via MasterCard’s Masterpass online payment system.

In recent news, Samsung has promised to bring Samsung Pay, its mobile payments platform, to Canada before the end of 2016.