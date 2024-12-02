Samsung Pay, Finablr sign cross-border payments agreement

According to the press release, this new money transfer service allows US users to make cross-border payments to 47 countries through a wide range of payout methods, all within Samsung’s mobile wallet.

Samsung Pay users in the US can use their pre-registered debit or credit cards in Samsung Pay to send money in most major currencies to their recipients via Finablr’s global network. The service provides a wide choice of payout options, offering bank deposits and cash available for pick up among others.

Moreover, with this service, all fees and exchange rates are included upfront so users know how much they will pay before transferring funds.