Samsung Pay expanding to Australia, Singapore and Brazil

The announcement follows hot on the heels of the confirmation that China, Spain and the UK will receive the service in Q1, 2016.

However, there was no specific timeline put on the launches for the newly added countries.

Samsung Pay first launched in the US in 2015, using magnetic secure transmission (MST) technology instead of NFC. Samsung pointed out during the conference that Pay works in five times more places compared with NFC-only terminals. To use it, users open the app by swiping, secure it with their fingerprint and hover over the terminal to complete the transaction.

Among the devices Samsung Pay works with are the Galaxy S6, Galaxy S6 active, Galaxy S6 edge and S6 edge+ and the Galaxy Note 5.