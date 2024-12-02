Samsung Pay enables PayPal support

The initial announcement was made in August 2017, Samsung Pay declaring its plans to enable PayPal support for in-app, in-store and online payments.

As part of the announcement, users will be able to add their PayPal accounts to Samsung Pay and use their PayPal wallet anywhere Samsung Pay is accepted. Users need to have the latest version of Samsung Pay to enable PayPal.

Earlier in March 2018, National Australia Bank (NAB) has integrated Samsung Pay, which is now available at all major banks in Australia.