Samsung Pay early access rolls out in the UAE

The secure and easy to use Samsung Pay has successfully been launched across twelve different countries, allowing Samsung smartphone users to make convenient contactless payments at their favourite outlets with card machines.

Samsung is currently working with a number of banks in the UAE to carry out the initial testing stages including Mashreq Bank, ENBD, NBAD, ADCB, RAK, and SC.

Samsung Pay allows users to pay with Samsung Eligible smartphones at terminals where you can swipe or tap using a debit or credit card. More than that, the payment system protects user’s information with a fingerprint or PIN authentication. During the early access stage, Samsung will be establishing its Samsung Pay services with a number of banks in the UAE, and will announce the official access date of the contactless payment service.