Samsung Pay celebrates one year and gives away USD 100,000 in prizes

More than this, Samsung has updated its mobile app to include an in-app coupon service where users can search, store and redeem coupons as well as a cloud storage feature to restore membership, gift and Samsung Reward cards whenever users sign into a new device.

This new feature is being offered in collaboration with digital promotions platform Quotient Technology. Users can upload a membership or loyalty card from select retailers within Quotient’s partner network, then view hundreds of offers and save the coupons they would like to use. Because the coupons are linked to a membership account, the savings will automatically be applied when they checkout with Samsung Pay.

Also, as part of the celebration, 365 lucky winners will receive a Gear S2, which works with Samsung Pay. Currently in beta, Samsung Pay on Gear S2 works with NFC technology, allowing users to make a payment at any NFC terminal, the company added.