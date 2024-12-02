Samsung Pay cash withdrawals accessible in Korea

For now, the service works only with Woori Bank in Korea. The new feature hasnt been announced for other markets.

Moreover, Samsung added support in South Korea for gift cards and for membership cards, letting users redeem points for rewards and benefits. Samsung Pay can be used for transit there too, paying on the go, and it supports online payments, letting people shop in apps without leaving the screen.

According to the company, Samsung will be expanding its mobile-payments service to Australia, Brazil, Canada, Singapore, Spain and the UK this year. In addition to South Korea, the service is currently available in the US and China.

What`s more, South Korea-based Samsung unveiled Samsung Pay a year ago to let users pay for goods and services by waving their smartphone near the register instead of swiping a credit card. The announcement came alongside the unveiling of the Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 Edge, the first phones to use the feature.