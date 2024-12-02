Samsung Pay, BV team up for mobile payments service in Brazil

BV joins Sicredi, Banco do Brasil, Santander, and other banks on the list of Samsung Pay-supported banks in the country.

Due to this partnership, Mastercard-branded cards issued by the bank are compatible with Samsung Pay. Support for more card brands will also be added.

Customers who have a BV Mastercard can make payments with Samsung Pay at various online and offline stores. BV is also offering benefits to those who adopt Samsung Pay early. Customers who complete five financial transactions (with each separated by at least 24 hours) from May 13 to May 28 will earn 200 points on Samsung Rewards. The reward points can be redeemed in exchange for products, services, discounts and more directly from the Samsung Pay app.