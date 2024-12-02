Samsung Pay available on Gear S3 in the UK

The move comes after the rollout of Samsung Pay on phones in the country a couple of months ago. Just like in the US, British Gear S3 owners can use an app similar to the phone version of Samsung Pay, on a Gear S3 paired with any Android device running version 4.4 or up of the OS.

Contactless debit and credit cards from HSBC, First Direct, M&S Bank, MBNA, Nationwide, and Santander can be used with Samsung Pay, and it also works anywhere youd use TfL Oyster card in London. Samsung says more payment providers, including American Express, will be getting onboard soon.

Wearable support in the UK is an important milestone for Samsung Pay, however the service continues to lag behind Android Pay and Apple Pay in the UK, both of which support almost all major high street banks.