Samsung Pay announces new partnerships in the US

Samsung Pay will provide support in the coming months for cards issued by Chase, PNC Bank, TD Bank, SunTrust, Fifth Third Bank, Key Bank, Silicon Valley Bank, Security Service Federal Credit Union, Navy Federal Credit Union, Virginia Credit Union, Associated Bank, Randolph Brooks Federal Credit Union and People’s United Bank.

Moreover, Samsung Pay will work with Discover, starting with 2016.

Currently, Samsung is working with the six payment networks: American Express, Bank of America, Citi, US Bank, MasterCard and Visa.

Also, Samsung is working with financial partners such as Blackhawk Network, First Data, Synchrony Financial, TSYS, and Vantiv to extend Samsung Pay to the US.

In October 2015, Samsung Pay enabled shoppers to use gift cards on their phones through a partnership with Blackhawk Network. By the end of 2015, consumers will be able to load and use these gift cards.