Samsung Pay adds TD Bank and Regions Bank support

Customers in the US with debit or credit cards from these banks will be able to use their phones to make purchases soon, according to the company.

The new additions bring the total number of banks and credit unions that support Samsung Pay to 130. The company has also said it has registered more than 5 million Samsung Pay users since the service launched.

Samsung has announced plans to expand to the UK, Brazil, Australia, China, Singapore, and Spain, but is currently only available in the US and South Korea.