Samsung Pay adds support for Discover cards

While Samsung Pays newly added support for Discover cards will boost the company’s mobile payments solution and make it more versatile, the service still has a relatively limited availability seeing how it’s only supported by high-end Galaxy-branded devices in select countries. The electronics manufacturer previously hinted that it’s looking to bring Samsung Pay to its mid-range and entry-level offerings in the future, but the firm has yet to make such a move. A number of industry insiders believe that Samsung Pay will initially be made available on a wider variety of the firm’s devices in India, one of the most lucrative markets for mobile payments services.

Samsung Pay utilizes both Magnetic Secure Transmission (MST) and Near Field Communications (NFC), making the service compatible with everything from modern to traditional payment terminals.

More than that, Samsung is expected to add more banks and financial institutions to its mobile payments ecosystem going forward, in addition to expanding the capabilities of the service itself.