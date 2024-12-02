Samsung Pay adds Singapore transport payments with EZ-Link

Consumers can now use selected Samsung devices the same way an EZ-Link card is used for public transit and retail payments, Samsung says.

EZ-Link NFC SIM customers can also enjoy the added benefit of using Samsung Pay for their EZ-Link transactions, such as checking their transaction history and value balance.

The EZ-Link NFC SIM service is currently available on Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 Edge, Galaxy S6 Edge+, Galaxy Note 5, Galaxy A5 and Galaxy A7 devices and will be available on the Galaxy A9 Pro device “at a later date”.

Also, EZ-Link NFC SIM enables NFC mobile payments on MRT and LRT trains and public buses, and is available from mobile network operators M1, Singtel and StarHub.