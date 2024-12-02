Samsung partners Zain Jordan for digital content via DOB system

Samsung Electronics aims to provide integrated mobile experience to its users, whereby SLA Mobile Solutions, a mobile solutions provider, enables them to purchase digital content and applications through direct payment via mobile phone; as the amount will be either added to the monthly bill for postpaid subscribers or deduct the amount from the prepaid subscribers.

Samsung Electronics has launched ‘Galaxy Apps’ store, which provides applications available exclusively for Samsung Galaxy phone users, offering applications and content that would allow customization for smartphones, in addition to serving as a platform to provide various promotions and discounts.

In recent news, Samsung Electronics has unveiled Samsung Pay, a mobile payment service that will enable MasterCard cardholders to use their Samsung Galaxy S6 for in-store purchases.