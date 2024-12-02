



Through this collaboration, Samsung users can store their N26 bank card in the Samsung Wallet and use it to pay optimally. Interested users without an N26 account can open a free one to leverage the bank's premium features for six months. After this period, they can switch to the free N26 Standard account or continue to use N26 Metal at the corresponding rate.











Samsung Wallet is a tool designed for Galaxy smartphones, and this update aims to improve the overall user experience. Customers already benefit from various functions such as storing digital car keys, integrating flight tickets and vouchers from selected partners, and convenient login via biometric authentication with Samsung Pass.

According to Spherical Insights & Consulting research, the German mobile payment market size is anticipated to reach USD 8.81 billion by 2035. The mobile payment market is driven by increasing mobile access, technological innovations, and the removal of limitations related to distance, speed, and accuracy. The integration of digital wallets is becoming essential, along with various technologies such as NFC and QR codes, and providers like Samsung Wallet.





Recent updates from Samsung

Samsung plans to expand its Wallet with collaborations and features for its users worldwide. For example, Samsung Electronics America announced that its wallet’s Tap to Transfer feature was set to improve P2P payments in the US by the end of May 2025. Users could transfer funds to their friends and family, make group purchases, or split bills with the new expanded capability, as funds arrived within minutes, thus the wait time was shorter.

Through Samsung’s collaboration with Mastercard and Visa, users could utilise a debit card stored in their Samsung Wallet to send money to their peers’ bank accounts without downloading an additional application. Samsung Wallet used NFC technology to connect to the recipient’s debit card, which was stored in their digital wallet.