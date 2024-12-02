Samsung partners PayPal for m-payments on a watch

According to gigaom.com (citing Business Korea), the two companies also teamed up with global provider of biometric verification solutions Synaptics, whose technology may be used for fingerprint authentication.

The new system is to be release along with the third generation smartwatches early next year. The payment is authorised immediately when users identify themselves through biometric sensors such as a fingerprint or login.

The payment system is reportedly aimed at the next generation of Samsung smartwatches since the current models don’t have fingerprint sensors. Samsung’s current watches may still work with whatever system it devise with its partners, however; perhaps in tandem with the biometric sensor of a connected phone.

