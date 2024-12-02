Users can transfer funds to their friends and family, make group purchases, or split bills with the new improved capability, as funds will arrive within minutes, this the wait time will be shorter with just one tap.











New features for Samsung Wallet

Through Samsung’s collaboration with Mastercard and Visa, users can utilise a debit card stored in their Samsung Wallet to send money to their peers’ bank accounts without downloading an additional application. Samsung Wallet uses NFC technology to connect to the recipient’s debit card stored in their digital wallet.

Additionally, users can transfer money to individuals without a digital wallet if they have a physical debit card with the tap-to-pay feature, as Samsung Wallet connects to the chip in their card. When trying to send funds to an account at a distance, users can find the recipient’s Samsung account by searching their phone number and transferring money remotely.

Samsung Wallet is a tool designed to be available for Galaxy smartphones, and this update aims to improve the overall experience. The upgrade aims to offer more flexibility for users and to make it easier for them to accomplish daily transfers and frequent tasks on their mobile devices.

Users can also introduce their credit cards and driving licences in their Samsung Wallet, easily and safely browsing their digital personal items. They can add boarding passes, loyalty cards, gym memberships, and gift cards to stay connected to all their digital essentials. For college students, that also includes student IDs.

Samsung Wallet is protected by Samsung Knox, its mobile security platform, which includes fingerprint recognition and encryption of users’ data for maximum security. Samsung owners can also save their passwords and login details in the wallet with Samsung Pass.