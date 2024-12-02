Samsung, Mobeewave to roll out mobile POS solution

According to ZDNet, the two companies will deploy the Samsung POS in Canada, with plans to expand the solution globally in 2020.

The solution is aimed at making mobile payments more accessible for merchants, and allows consumers to make debit and credit payments by tapping their contactless cards, Samsung Pay, Apple Pay, or Google Pay wallets onto Samsung NFC-enabled devices.

Merchants can download the Samsung POS app from the Galaxy Store or Google Play Store, and register as a merchant for immediate use.