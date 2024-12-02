Samsung makes a Dash for IoT via deal with Amazon

Customers can sign up for Amazon Dash Replenishment through Samsung’s Mobile Print app, which allows users to wirelessly print directly from their mobile devices, or via Samsung’s Easy Printer Manager, a device management console for Windows and Mac. They can select which toner is automatically ordered when a replacement is needed. The printer will then monitor toner levels over time, and before running out, an order is placed and shipped by Amazon.

Amazon Dash Replenishment will be available with the Samsung SL-C430W, SL-C480FW, SL-M2835DW, and SL-M2885FW models.

