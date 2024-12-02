Samsung launches Samsung Pay on TV

Dubbed ‘Samsung Pay on TV’, it supports major credit cards, debit cards, PayPal as well as other mobile billing options.

After the initial registration set-up, Samsung says payments can be made in three steps: first you select the product you want to buy, then you click ‘Pay Now’ button and finally enter a four-digit PIN.

Additionally, Samsung mobile device users can transfer their Samsung account information and registered payment methods (credit card, debit card, PayPal) to the Samsung Smart TV without additional registration steps.

Samsung teamed up with PayPal to provide an enhanced payment process, and PayPal users can expect the same level of sophistication when it comes to keeping their financial information secure as they do on a PC or mobile device.

In addition, personal and sensitive information is safeguarded through Samsung’s Secure Keyboard – a virtual keyboard and input mechanism on a TV – when entering credit/debit card information or PayPal password.

According to the company, Samsung Pay on TV will be available in 32 countries on selected 2014 and 2015 Samsung smart TVs.