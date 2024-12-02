Samsung joint deal with Total Merchant Services for Groovv POS Flex launch at NRF 2017

Groovv POS Flex features a Samsung Galaxy Tab E 9.6” Tablet and an EMV-compliant and NFC-enabled payment processing device, which are pre-programmed with a full suite of software for inventory management, reporting and integrated marketing. The full system can be set up and deployed within minutes of unpacking the product.

Groovv POS Flex offers retail customers a mobile alternative to countertop devices, with the detachable Samsung Galaxy Tab E 9.6” and payment devices, as well as a foldable swivel stand that enables staff to process customer orders and payments conveniently from the countertop or while roaming. In addition, the system connects wirelessly to peripherals, including a cash drawer-receipt printer, barcode scanner and kitchen printer, so that retailers can fully customize their setup to match their particular environment and needs.

Other Groovv POS Flex Key Features Include:

Intuitive software: Software built into Groovv POS provides sophisticated reporting tools that let merchants monitor financials, view sales history, identify sales trends and utilize embedded marketing tools.

EMV compliant and NFC-enabled: EMV-compliant and NFC-enabled payment device accepts chip cards, Samsung Pay and other NFC mobile payment solutions.

White glove activation and support: Provides fast, out-of-the-box hardware and software setup with convenient pre-loaded inventory options.

Powerful back office and reporting: Includes advanced inventory management, streamlined administration tools and back-office reporting.

Sophisticated inventory management: Offers customizable categories to keep inventory organized, simplified controls for item management, and inventory alerts to note what’s running low.

Intuitive user experience: Features stress-free software with an intuitive interface and easy touchscreen navigation.

Integrated marketing solutions: Enables consumer loyalty programs, engagement tools, and enhanced message management to increase customer visits and sales.

Groovv POS Flex is available now from Total Merchant Services sales partners as well as direct from the company. Options include free placement of the solution (with processing agreement) or customer purchase of the hardware (pricing may vary).