Samsung: Galaxy S10 crypto wallet doesnt support BTC

A CoinDesk report notes that Ethereum and ERC-20 tokens are supported by Samsung’s blockchain wallet. No reason has been given as to why Bitcoin has not been included, although it could be for technical reasons. However, it is possible that BTC will be supported in the future, as the Bitcoin logo appeared in a recent video on the device.

Moreover, since the Samsung blockchain wallet supports ERC-20 tokens, coins such as Basic Attention Token (BAT), Augur (REP), Maker (MKR), and Binance Coin (BNB) can be stored. Custom tokens can be added, as well.

The Samsung wallet is available for download from the Samsung Galaxy Store, whereas shipping for pre-orders of the S10 started on 8 March 2019.