Samsung Electronics to expand its B2B online store to 30 countries

Samsung’s B2B online store is a service within Samsung.com providing products and solutions, as well as purchase benefits — all dedicated to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs).











What does the new store sell?

The Samsung B2B online store accepts various payment options for businesses, such as instalment payments and invoice payments. Additionally, customers can benefit from exclusive corporate-only promotions, discounts on the total purchase amount and technical support. Furthermore, customers can shop from a diverse product portfolio from Samsung Electronics, ranging from TVs, monitors, air conditioners, and refrigerators to mobile products such as laptops, tablets, and mobile phones.





The store’s growth

Samsung Electronics first launched its B2B online store in October 2021 in Australia, France, Turkey, the UK, and the US. Since then, the service has vastly expanded throughout Europe, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East with an impressive coverage of 30 countries in less than a year and a half.

Company officials said that the key elements to the remarkable expansion of B2B online stores are open accessibility, simple purchase process, and a variety of payment methods specialised for SMBs. As they see the growth potential in the online B2B business globally, Samsung will continue to expand and develop services to provide practical benefits and support for their SMB customers.

Compared to last 2022, the average number of newly signed-up members globally has increased by 100% and the sales on the B2B online stores have doubled in growth as of 1 February 2023, according to the press release. Based on these achievements, Samsung Electronics plans to grow its online B2B retail footprint further to maximise the benefits and services aimed specifically at SMBs.