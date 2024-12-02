Samsung Canada, RBC to integrate Samsung Pay for Canadians

The announcement follows the expanded Canadian availability of Samsung Pay, with RBC joining existing Samsung Pay partners including CIBC, American Express Canada, ATB Financial, Interac Debit, Mastercard, Scotiabank and Visa Canada.

In 2016, 29% of Canadians actively used their smartphone to make mobile payments, while 74% of mobile payers state they would like to see rewards programs and mobile wallets integrated to ensure they can redeem rewards points immediately, according to a report from Nilson.

Earlier in April 2018, Samsung Pay has added support for PayPal as a payment method for online and in-store transactions.