Samsung calls the onboard signal for the ecommerce bandwagon deal

Samsung is allegedly expected to offer designing and manufacturing of consumer electronics like TVs and mobile phones for online sales. Along with this, launch of Samsung owned sales channel might be in the pipeline, siliconindia.com reports.

Samsung has plans to make the most of the growing online market in India. As per reports, out of the 100 million smartphones sold in 2015, 30% were purchased online. Currently, the online sales of the mobile phones account for 11% of the total ecommerce sales.

While modern retail has decent penetration in other parts of the world, in India, mobile phone makers faced a unique situation with smaller towns and cities not having enough retail points. Ecommerce provided them instant distribution reach, said Tony Navin, senior VP, partnerships and strategic initiatives at online marketplace, Snapdeal, the source cites.

Phone makers who only sell online, could save money on distribution, marketing and brick-and-mortar retail costs and pass the savings on to consumers. said Amit Boni, GM of Motorola India, referring to the online strategy behind their success. Companies like Xiaomi, OnePlus One and Meizu have also witnessed a substantial increase in the online demand in short span of time, the source cites.