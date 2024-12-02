Samsung Blockchain Wallet integrated into PundiX payment app

Currently, Samsung Galaxy S10 users can add the XWallet app to their Samsung Blockchain Wallet and vice versa. Thus, they can transfer tokens from their XWallet app to Samsung Blockchain Wallet, as well as perform instant crypto payments. Previously, Samsung presented its Galaxy S10, which has a built-in blockchain wallet for cryptocurrencies.

By adding the XWallet into the Samsung Blockchain Wallet, or vice versa, one can safely store one’s assets within the Samsung Blockchain Wallet, and securely spend the other balances with XWallet by PundiX. Currently, XWallet supports BTC, ETH, BNB, KNC, KCS, XEM, QTUM, NPXS, and NPXSXEM.