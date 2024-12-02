Samsung, Alibaba to team up on mobile payment systems

Samsung Electronics plans to allow its smartphone customers to use Alipay, the online payment platform run by a unit of Chinese ecommerce company Alibaba. More than that, the company faces an uphill battle to capture the market with stiff competition from Apple and Google with their offerings Apple Pay and Android Pay already present.

The main problem to capture the market is the geo-limitation put by all the companies. Most of the payment services from Apple, Google and Samsung are limited to a handful of countries.

The limited reach of such services hinders widespread adoption of the services. Samsung is hoping to gain traction in the growing Asian Market with this deal with Alibaba.