Samsung adds Bitcoin support its Blockchain Keystore

Initially the Keystore only supported the Ethereum blockchain, however, according to the information on the Samsung Developers website, the Keystore now supports Bitcoin as well as Klaytn, the cryptocurrency released by Korean company Kakao. Moreover, Samsung’s Blockchain Keystore is supported by six of its devices — Galaxy S10e, S10, S10+, S10 5G, Note10, and Note10+ — and across six jurisdictions: Canada, Germany, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland, the US, and the UK.

The Keystore was released in July 2019 as part of Samsung’s blockchain and decentralised application (DApp) Software Development Kit (SDK), which provides account management and backup, payment, and digital signature facilitation.