Sams Club introduces Scan & Go with mobile payments

Sam’s Club began testing Scan & Go mobile payment technology in the fall of 2015. In October 2016, the company rolled out the service to all clubs nationwide. Currently, the club counts nearly 600 locations.

The Sam’s Club app now houses the Scan & Go technology where Sam’s Club members can access it directly from their Sam’s Club app.

The app update allows shoppers to re-order frequently bought items, arrange click and collect, and sort deliveries. Shoppers can also order and collect, scan as they take things off the shelf using their mobile, and pay. With the new technology, they can skip checkout lines and leave, having shown their e-receipt – also on the app – to the greeter at the door.