SAMA issues rules for regulating BNPL companies

According to the official announcement, this decision reflects The Saudi Central Bank's (SAMA's) continuous efforts to develop the financial sector as a whole as well as empower the fintech sector in particular.





Under these rules, the Buy Now Pay Later activity is defined as a type of financing that allows a consumer to purchase goods or services without a term cost payable by the consumer.











The aims of the rules are to regulate the licencing of the Buy Now Pay Later companies and set minimum standards and procedures required to offer BNPL services. Moreover, the development of these rules is set to contribute to the growth and sustainability of the sector while, at the same time, safeguarding consumers' rights.





The rules include various provisions related to licencing requirements, internal regulatory measures such as internal policies and procedures, information security standards, and measures to combat financial crimes. Additionally, regulatory obligations designed to safeguard consumers, and establish boundaries for activities and credit, as well as provisions pertaining to supervision and compliance were included in the new rules.





The official announcement also states that the draft rules were published earlier for public consultation, where relevant suggestions and observations were considered in the final version.





Recent developments from Saudi Central Bank



In December 2023, The Saudi Central Bank allowed Jeel Pay to provide Buy Now Pay Later solutions in the country. Following this development, Jeel Pay joined the ranks of seven authorised companies providing BNPL services in Saudi Arabia, contributing to a total of 58 licensed finance companies in the country. The aim was to boost operational efficiency and introduce innovative financial solutions, fostering financial inclusion within the Saudi Arabian market.



