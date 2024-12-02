Salt Edge teams up with UK-based PFM app Emma

The integration will enable Emma users to connect their accounts – whether for debit, credit, e-wallet, savings, mortgage, cryptocurrency, or insurance – from banks throughout the UK.

Emma earned its AISP (account information services provider) approval from the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) a little over a year ago, and its new relationship with Salt Edge is part of the company’s strategy to expand to new countries, with them, as partners.

Edge has more than 3,100 connected banks representing 250,000+ daily active end users, Salt Edge’s technology brings thousands of bank APIs into a single gateway. The company adds value during the payment flow by providing data enrichment, financial categorisation, financial health check and payee verification, and other services.

The first global data aggregator to join the Temenos Marketplace, Salt Edge announced a partnership with smart money app Yolt last fall/autumn. The company was founded in 2013.