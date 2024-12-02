Salt Edge obtains FCA registration

Salt Edge has been providing account data aggregation services for the past 6 years and will continue doing so in the PSD2 era with the help of the AISP licence. This licence also covers Fentury – the personal financial management application developed by Salt Edge to combine end-customers’ financial needs such as managing all accounts from a single place, setting saving goals, providing detailed reports and advice, and other useful features.

As part of the recent release of its Open Banking API v5, Salt Edge is building a solution for lenders that allows them to have access to financial account data, with end-customer explicit consent, for improved credit decision making. Using Salt Edge Solution, lenders will be able to piggyback on the Salt Edge AISP licence through the use of Open Banking channels and data. And this is just a part of the set of services to be designed for lenders thanks to the received licence.

Salt Edge dashboard will allow end-users to view their consolidated financial account data and provide access to such data to their lending companies. The consent management features available in the dashboard will make it easy for end-users to view and, if needed, revoke any granted consents for lenders.