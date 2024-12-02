Salt Edge launches open banking solution

Salt Edge Partner Programme is designed for lenders, credit bureaus, Finapps, that are looking to create services based on clients’ account data. Through the programme, companies can start using real-time data from across all the European Union in 15 minutes. Salt Edge handles all the technical, security, compliance matters to help companies focus on providing services to their clients.

PSD2 imposes strict requirements upon companies that want to integrate with bank PSD2 channels, such as obtaining PSD2 licences, building and maintaining an entire infrastructure, getting eIDAS certificates, among other things. The created PSD2 interfaces are quite diverse from bank to bank even in the same country, having different documentation, technical specifications, and integration processes, the company said.

Salt Edge is a financial API platform with PSD2 and open banking solutions. The company enables third parties to get access to bank channels via a unified gateway, and it also develops the technology necessary for banks to become compliant with the directive’s requirements.