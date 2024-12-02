Salon Services and payleven enter distribution partnership

Under the terms of the agreement, the chip-and-PIN solution is set to be available from September 2014 in over 250 retail locations and online. With the focus of Salon Services on servicing B2B customers in the hair and beauty sector, it is well placed to provide payleven’s mobile chip-and-PIN terminal to its customers. The chip-and-PIN card reader connects via Bluetooth to a smartphone or tablet.

The payleven solution enables business owners to accept card payments on the go, without any fixed costs. The solution is compliant with the new regulation requiring all business owners and professionals to accept debit card payments for any transaction over EUR 30.

payleven is a provider of mobile card payments. Based on a ‘plug and pay’ principle, payleven merchants can provide their clients with chip & PIN debit and credit card payments via their smartphone or tablet devices.

