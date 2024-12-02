Salmat partners BigCommerce to expand ecommerce capabilities

As part of the agreement, Salmat will be able to offer commerce solutions via the BigCommerce platform.

The partnership is aimed to help retailers achieve an omnichannel strategy when they combine ecommerce with digital marketing services. In addition, the integration between the two service providers will enable users to focus more on their business, not on the technology behind it.

BigCommerce is an Australia-based cloud ecommerce platform for established and growing businesses. The company powers B2B and B2C ecommerce for companies such as Assurant, Ben & Jerry’s, Gibson, Paul Mitchell, Martha Stewart, and Toyota.