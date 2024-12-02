Salesforces Community Cloud to add buy buttons for customers

The Community Cloud allows businesses to build websites where customers can interact with the company and with each other. By introducing the ability to make purchases directly from those communities the company is enabling an evolution of social commerce.

Salesforce has not built out these features on its own. Instead, it is partnering with ecommerce companies starting with CloudCraze, Demandware and Bigcommerce. By using Salesforce’s Lightning Components, Customer Cloud users should be able to add the ecommerce capabilities without any programming.