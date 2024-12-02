Salesforce set to acquire Krux for USD 700 mln

The agreement aims to combine Salesforce’s CRM platform with Krux’s data management platform (DMP), the Intelligent Marketing Hub, finsmes.com reports.

As a part of the Salesforce ecosystem, Krux’ team will work with Salesforce to continue to extend its marketing cloud through audience segmentation and targeted capabilities. In addition, Krux will feed Salesforce with billions of new signals.

Krux provides more than 200 marketers and media companies with a data management platform that captures, unifies, and activates data signatures across every device (desktop, mobile, tablet, set-top) and every channel (display, social, search, video), in real time.

The company serves clients including Kellogg, ConAgra, Jet Blue, Mondelez, Time Warner, Meredith and Peugeot-PSA.