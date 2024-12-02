Salesforce acquires Demandware for USD 2.8 bln

The deal will also create the Salesforce Commerce Cloud, techcrunch.com reports. Demandware went public in 2012, and Salesforce will commence a tender offer for all outstanding shares of Demandware for USD 75.00 per share, in cash. The transaction is expected to close in Salesforce’s Q2 2017, which ends July 31, 2016.

The acquisition extends the types of contracts that Salesforce can sign with present customers. It also gives Salesforce a new group of customers to upsell for the other services that it already offered, from marketing and online analytics through to back-office software for sales and other IT functions. Demandware customers include Design Within Reach, Lands’ End, L’Oreal and Marks & Spencer.