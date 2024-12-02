Sainsburys tests scan and go technology using smartphones

By utilising Sainsbury’s SmartShop app, shoppers can now scan the goods they want to purchase, paying for what they have scanned via Apple Pay in the app. SmartShop can already be used in 68 Sainsbury’s supermarkets, but according to the retailer the scan and go trial in Clapham will further improve the technology.

The store in Clapham will have both self-serve checkouts and manned checkouts, while Sainsbury’s will use customer feedback from Clapham to upgrade the experience before testing the technology in different store types and locations.

There are over 100,000 SmartShop transactions and between 3,000 and 4,000 new customer registrations every week. Thus, Sainsbury’s joins Tesco, Co-op, Budgens, Walmartand, Amazon, and others in offering scan and go technology as part of the move to revamp stores and the store experience.